Trump calls for Apple boycott over San Bernardino killer phone encryption

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., Feb 19 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called on Friday for a boycott of Apple Inc products until the tech giant agrees to U.S. government demands that it unlock the cellphone of one of the killers in the San Bernardino, California, attack.

“Boycott Apple until such time as they give that information,” Trump said at a campaign event in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. “It just occurred to me.” (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech)