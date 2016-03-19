Anti-Trump protesters shut down road to Arizona campaign rally -Fox News

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Demonstrators protesting U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump have shut down a highway leading to a campaign rally for the candidate near Phoenix, Arizona, Fox News reported Saturday.

Footage of the demonstration showed a group of protesters with cars blocking forward traffic, holding signs that read: “Dump Trump” and “Shut Down Trump.”

Trump rallies are notoriously rambunctious and often face interruptions from a number of protests erupting in the audience. A recent campaign rally in Chicago was canceled following heated and sometimes physical clashes between protesters and supporters before Trump had even taken the stage. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Nick Zieminski)