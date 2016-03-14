Breitbart reporter, editor quit after alleged assault at Trump rally

March 14 (Reuters) - A reporter and an editor from Breitbart News have resigned in protest at how the conservative website handled an alleged assault last week on the reporter by a senior aide to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Reporter Michelle Fields filed a criminal complaint on Friday against campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, saying he grabbed her arm at a rally on March 8 in Florida with such force that he left bruises. Lewandowski and Trump have denied the accusation.

The incident involving Fields spiraled into a spat among journalists.

Breitbart published its own account on Friday of the incident, raising questions over Fields’ version of events. According to a BuzzFeed report on Saturday, Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak also ordered staffers in an internal chatroom to stop defending Fields.

Fields and editor-at-large Ben Shapiro resigned in response to that late on Sunday. In an article on BuzzFeed, Shapiro criticized Breitbart’s management for what he said was having sold out the legacy of its founder, the late Andrew Breitbart.

Breitbart then published an article that mocked Shapiro’s resignation, saying that he was “abandoning” his friends and management team in pursuit of an “elusive” contributorship at Fox News.

The article drew surprise from Twitter users, with some rising to defend the editor. Breitbart removed it from its site on Monday.

“The article was written by me as part of an effort to make light of a significant company event, and was published as a result of a misunderstanding without going through the normal editorial channels,” Breitbart’s Pollak said in a statement.

"I apologize to Michelle Fields, my friend Ben Shapiro, and to everyone concerned." (bit.ly/1UbxNE0)

Breitbart News Chief Executive Larry Solov did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Monday morning.

The alleged assault on Fields took place days before a series of clashes between Trump supporters and protesters at campaign rallies. Critics have blamed the New York billionaire for the tensions, saying he has fueled a violent atmosphere with inflammatory rhetoric. Trump, the front-runner to be his party’s presidential candidate in the Nov. 8 election, has dismissed the accusations.

The investigation of the allegations is ongoing, a Officer Adam Brown of the Jupiter, Florida police department said on Monday. No charges have been filed, he said.

A spokeswoman from the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.