in 10 months
Canada judge appoints receiver to oversee Trump-branded tower sale
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
November 1, 2016 / 4:36 PM / in 10 months

Canada judge appoints receiver to oversee Trump-branded tower sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A Canadian judge on Tuesday appointed a receiver to oversee the sale of a Toronto hotel-condo tower bearing the name of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump after the tower's developer failed to make payments on its loans.

The 65-storey Trump International Hotel & Tower has struggled since it opened in 2012. It was developed by Talon International Inc, which licensed the Trump brand and hired a Trump-owned company to manage it.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Franklin Paul

