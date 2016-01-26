Trump calls moderator 'biased,' polls Twitter about presidential debate

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump doubled-down on his threat not to attend an upcoming Republican debate, when he took to social media Tuesday to complain about one of the moderators.

On Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) tweeted “Should I do the #GOPdebate?” with a Twitter poll and a link to an Instagram video of himself complaining about correspondent Megyn Kelly of Fox News, which is owned by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. She is expected to moderate the Thursday debate.

“Megyn Kelly’s really biased against me,” Trump said in the video. “She knows that, I know that, everybody knows that. Do you really think she can be fair at a debate?”

That same video garnered more than 190,000 views on Facebook in roughly an hour.

The poll, which was embedded in Trump’s tweet, showed a near-split between respondents who felt he should attend the debate (52 percent) and those who felt he should skip it (48 percent). Overall, the poll had received more than 11,000 responses since it went live around two hours ago.

Trump accused Kelly last August of asking him tougher questions than other candidates during a debate. His comments drew outcry, with some accusing the business tycoon of sexism. (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)