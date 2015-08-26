FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump: Republican threats over U.S. debt limit 'worth the fight'
August 26, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Trump: Republican threats over U.S. debt limit 'worth the fight'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday said he thought it was “worth the fight” for congressional Republicans to threaten not to raise the U.S. debt limit as a way to pressure the Obama administration to agree to spending cuts.

“Honestly there is so much fat in Washington that if you had the right people in there you could cut it,” Trump said on Bloomberg TV. The Treasury Department has said the government could hit the borrowing limit as soon as the end of October. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

