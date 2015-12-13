Trump's name restored at Dubai golf complex

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A Dubai real estate firm has restored Donald Trump’s name on a $6 billion golf complex it is building with the U.S. businessman and presidential hopeful, days after taking it down following his proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States.

Trump prompted an uproar when he made his comments in response to deadly shootings in California by two Muslims who authorities said were radicalised.

Gold letters spelling out “Trump International Golf Club,” affixed to a landscaped stone wall at the entrance to the golf complex being built by DAMAC Properties, were removed on Thursday, according to a Reuters photographer.

Two days later they had been restored. DAMAC declined to comment on Sunday on the brief removal.

Trump’s comments provoked a backlash in the Gulf, where he has said he would like to expand business, and one of the region’s biggest retail groups, Landmark, said it was pulling Trump merchandise off its shelves.

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who bought an 85 metre luxury yacht from Trump in 1991, called him a disgrace to all America. “Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you will never win,” the prince tweeted.

Trump retorted that the prince, who built up a fortune of $32 billion and announced in July that he would gradually give it all to charity, “wants to control our U.S. politicians with daddy’s money. Can’t do it when I get elected.” (Reporting by Dominic Evans, Editing by William Maclean and Jane Merriman)