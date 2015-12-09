UAE's Landmark Group dumps Trump products over Muslim ban call

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Landmark Group, one of the Middle East’s largest retail firms, said it was pulling Donald Trump products off its shelves in response to the Republican presidential front-runner’s call for a ban on Muslims entering the United States.

Landmark and DT Home Marks International LLC have an exclusive deal to sell Trump Home products - including lighting, mirrors, and jewellery boxes - in their Lifestyle department stores in Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“In light of the recent statements made by the presidential candidate in the U.S. media, we have suspended sale of all products from the Trump Home décor range,” CEO Sachin Mundhwa said in an emailed statement.

The group did not give details on the value of the contract.

On Monday, Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States in the most dramatic response by a candidate yet to last week’s shooting spree by two Muslims in California.

The call drew sharp rebuke from both the White House and other Republican presidential candidates.

Lifestyle has more than 190 stores across the Middle East, Pakistan, Yemen, Libya and Tanzania. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Andrew Heavens)