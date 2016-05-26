FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says would approve Keystone XL pipeline if elected
May 26, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

Trump says would approve Keystone XL pipeline if elected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISMARCK, ND, May 26 (Reuters) - Republican presidential contender Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would approve TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline proposal if elected, reversing a decision by the administration of President Barack Obama to block it over environmental concerns.

“I would absolutely approve it, 100 percent, but I would want a better deal,” Trump told reporters at a press conference in Bismarck, North Dakota, where he was scheduled to give a speech to an oil conference on the energy policies he would pursue if elected to the White House.

Trump added that he would seek to reduce regulation on the energy industry to make drillers and coal companies more competitive. “You’ve got to get rid of some of the regulations,” he said. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

