U.S. FAA to change navigation codes named in honor of Trump -New York Times
July 9, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FAA to change navigation codes named in honor of Trump -New York Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will rename three navigation coordination points that are currently named in honor of Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump, the New York Times said on Thursday.

The FAA told the paper it prefers to use noncontroversial names for its codes. Trump has lost business relationships in recent weeks after he made comments about illegal immigrants that offended some groups. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
