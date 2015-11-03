FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump accuses Fed of keeping rates low to help Obama
November 3, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Trump accuses Fed of keeping rates low to help Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Republican White House contender Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the U.S. Federal Reserve of keeping interest rates low at the request of President Barack Obama’s administration.

Trump, speaking at a news conference, also called Fed Chair Janet Yellen ”highly political.

His comments made him the latest Republican presidential candidate to bash the U.S. central bank. At a debate last month, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas criticized the Fed, saying he thought its monetary policy decisions should be audited and that the country should move toward a system backed by gold. (Reporting By Caren Bohan, James Oliphant and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

