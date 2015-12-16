UK court ruling shows Scotland's "small minded" mentality -Trump

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to throw out a bid by Donald Trump to stop wind farms being built near his Scottish golf resort reflects the Scottish government’s “foolish, small minded and parochial mentality”, the U.S. Republican presidential front runner said.

Britain’s Supreme Court earlier on Wednesday announced a unanimous decision to reject Trump’s bid to have the wind farms blocked from being built offshore near his luxury resort.

“History will judge those involved unfavourably and the outcome demonstrates the foolish, small minded and parochial mentality which dominates the current Scottish government’s dangerous experiment with wind energy,” a statement from the Trump Organisation said.