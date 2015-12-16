FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump is "three times a loser" says ex Scottish leader Salmond
December 16, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Trump is "three times a loser" says ex Scottish leader Salmond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond called Donald Trump “three times a loser” on Wednesday after Britain’s Supreme Court threw out the billionaire’s bid to stop an offshore wind farm being built near his Scottish golf resort.

Salmond made his comment on Twitter and added in a statement: “These proceedings have been dragged out for years through three successive court judgments by Donald Trump as he tried to stop an offshore Aberdeen wind turbine ...”

“In doing so he has at best postponed, and at worst jeopardised, a vital 200 million pound ($300 million) boost for the economy of the North East of Scotland.”

Salmond, who as former First Minister was cited in Trump’s legal actions, also referred to the U.S. Republican presidential front runner’s comments on Mexican immigrants and Muslims, which have drawn widespread condemnation.

Salmond concluded: “His behaviour and comments are unlikely to attract the votes of many Mexican Americans or Muslim Americans. Given his treatment of Scotland, Scots American are likely to join the ever growing list of people alienated by Trump.” (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Kate Holton)

