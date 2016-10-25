Highlights from Reuters exclusive interview with Donald Trump

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Below are the highlights from Reuters' Oct. 25 exclusive interview with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

SYRIA

"(Hillary Clinton) has no plan for Syria. Look, with her you'll end up in World War Three. She doesn't know what she's doing, just like with Libya, just like with everything else she's done. So Syria now is no longer Syria. Syria is Russia and the new Iran that we built through the Iran deal, which is one of the worst negotiated deals I've ever seen."

"(Syrian President Bashar al-)Assad is secondary, to me, to ISIS."

CLINTON PRIVATE EMAIL SERVER

Wikileaks on Tuesday released a batch of hacked emails from the account of Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta, that shows her Democratic presidential campaign reacting after President Barack Obama said in a television interview that he learned of her private email server through news reports.

Trump's response: "Well, I now see why the president stuck up for Hillary, because he didn't want to be dragged into it this ... Because he knew all about her private server."

"This is a big thing. This means that he has to be investigated."

REPUBLICAN UNITY

"Thousands of people are standing there to vote. I think those people are very, very disappointed that the leaders (of the Republican Party) aren't helping us win."

"I know this: If the leaders were helping me, we couldn't lose this election. It would be an impossibility."

"RIGGING"

"The media's rigging the system. It's never been a pile on like this ... I mean, they're rigging the polls. The polls are ridiculous. Look at that one poll that came out, ABC/Washington Post. That was a Democratic poll. They're rigging the system."

PHILIPPINES

On Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte saying he was against the presence of any foreign troops in his country: "He probably made a deal with China. Because he left for China and he's dealing with China and Russia so he probably made a deal with China and Russia."

"The Philippines are a very important strategic location. He has no respect or liking of Obama ..."

"I think it's a horrible thing that the United States is reduced to being thrown out of a country."