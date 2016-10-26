FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 26, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 10 months ago

Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

Alex Dobuzinskis

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was badly vandalized, possibly with a sledgehammer, media and officials said on Wednesday.

A photo published in the online Hollywood publication Deadline.com showed Trump's name scratched out, the emblem in the middle dislodged and chips from the star missing.

The Republican presidential nominee, real estate developer and reality TV star has been the focus of several large protests during his campaign appearances in California, where polls show he is trailing far behind Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The former host of the NBC show "The Apprentice," Trump received his Walk of Fame star in 2007. A spokeswoman for Trump could not be reached immediately for comment.

Los Angeles Police do not have a suspect or motive and the investigation into the vandalism, discovered at around 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday, is ongoing, said spokeswoman Norma Eisenman.

Deadline.com said a man who identified himself to the publication as Jamie Oatis damaged the star with a sledgehammer. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

It was not immediately clear if the vandalism was done in reaction to Trump's presidential campaign. He has offended many voters and some other Republican candidates with inflammatory rhetoric about minorities and women.

In the summer, a street artist erected a tiny wall around the star, complete with miniature American flags and barbed wire. The art piece, which was later removed, made light of Trump's campaign pledge to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the hundreds of celebrity stars on sidewalks in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hollywood, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.