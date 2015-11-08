FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US Republican Trump: rival Carson needs to explain recollections
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 8, 2015 / 3:19 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-US Republican Trump: rival Carson needs to explain recollections

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday that rival Ben Carson would have to explain a number of things about his West Point and youth recollections, which have come under scrutiny.

“He’s going to have to explain a lot of things away,” Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

Carson, a favorite of conservative activists, is tied with Trump at the top of Republican primary polls a year before the November 2016 presidential election. His often-recounted tale of being offered a scholarship to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and other stories from his youth in inner-city Detroit have come under scrutiny.

Trump questioned the account Carson gave of a troubled youth in a biography. “If you have pathological disease, that’s a problem. He wrote it, I didn’t write it,” Trump told NBC.

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether Carson had been honest about his past, Trump said: “I just don’t know.”

Carson, 64, a retired neurosurgeon, said he thought he was being singled out and vetted by the media in a way that other presidential candidates had not been.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.