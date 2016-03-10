FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says global currency moves cost U.S. jobs
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2016 / 1:22 PM / a year ago

Trump says global currency moves cost U.S. jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday currency devaluations around the world are hurting the U.S. economy and are costing American jobs.

Asked about the European Central Bank’s decision earlier on Thursday to cut interest rates, he told CNBC: “Everybody’s doing that except us, and manufacturing is going elsewhere, and lots of other things are going elsewhere, and we just sit back and do nothing.”

“That’s getting to be very dangerous, as far as I‘m concerned,” Trump said in the interview. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.