a year ago
Trump: No legal status or citizenship for migrants in the country illegally
September 1, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Trump: No legal status or citizenship for migrants in the country illegally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday said that under his presidency, migrants in the country illegally would be unable to obtain legal status or citizenship and must return to their country of origin and apply to re-enter.

The candidate, who earlier in the day met with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and has made illegal immigration a cornerstone of his White House bid, also pledged to impose an "ideological certification" of potential immigrants to the country, to include questions about honor killings, women, gays and radical Islam. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
