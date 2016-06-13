FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he will revoke Washington Post's credentials to cover campaign
June 13, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

Trump says he will revoke Washington Post's credentials to cover campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Republican Donald Trump said on Monday he will no longer issue press credentials to the Washington Post, stopping the publication from gaining access to press areas at his presidential campaign events.

"Based on the incredibly inaccurate coverage and reporting of the record setting Trump campaign, we are hereby revoking the press credentials of the phony and dishonest Washington Post," Trump wrote on Facebook.

The Washington Post, one of the nation's largest newspapers, has assigned a team of reporters to produce a book about Trump that is scheduled to be released later this year.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Tom Brown

