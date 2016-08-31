Trump may meet with Mexican president ahead of immigration speech

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Donald Trump is considering traveling to Mexico City on Wednesday to meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, just hours before the Republican presidential nominee delivers a speech in Arizona on immigration policy, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The possible trip was first reported by the Washington Post, which said talks between the Trump campaign and Mexican officials were ongoing, but logistics and security concerns were still being sorted out.

Peña Nieto had invited Trump to visit Mexico and the Republican’s campaign decided over the weekend to accept the invitation and try to work out a visit this week.

In his speech in Arizona, Trump will detail where he stands on illegal immigration after worrying some conservative allies when he said last week he was “softening” his stance on mass deportations.

Trump aides said he would reaffirm his determination to build a border wall to curtail new illegal crossings and to quickly deport illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in the United States.

But the central question facing Trump was how he would treat the majority of the 11 million illegal immigrants who have set down roots in their communities and obeyed U.S. laws, an issue that has bedeviled the immigration debate for years.