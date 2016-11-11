FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Trump children seen managing president-elect's company
November 11, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 9 months ago

Three Trump children seen managing president-elect's company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization said on Friday it was vetting new business structures with the goal of transferring management control to three of President-elect Donald Trump's children and a team of executives.

The Trump Organization said in a statement it was planning to transfer control of the portfolio of businesses to Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and other executives.

"This is a top priority at the organization and the structure that is ultimately selected will comply with all applicable rules and regulations," a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)

