Three Trump children seen managing president-elect's company

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization said on Friday it was vetting new business structures with the goal of transferring management control to three of President-elect Donald Trump's children and a team of executives.

The Trump Organization said in a statement it was planning to transfer control of the portfolio of businesses to Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and other executives.

"This is a top priority at the organization and the structure that is ultimately selected will comply with all applicable rules and regulations," a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)