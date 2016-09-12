FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Trump says Fed keeping rates low because of pressure from Obama
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Trump says Fed keeping rates low because of pressure from Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Monday that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was keeping interest rates low because of political pressure from the Obama administration.

"Well, it's staying at zero because she's obviously political and she's doing what Obama wants her to do," Trump told CNBC in a phone interview.

"And I know that's not supposed to be the way it is. As soon as they go up, the stock market's going down. ... I believe it's a false market because money is essentially free."

Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
