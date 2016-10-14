Trump accuses Mexico's Carlos Slim of trying to help Clinton

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday accused Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim of trying to help Democrat Hillary Clinton win the Nov. 8 election through his connection to the New York Times.

At a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Trump also again said a variety of women who have accused him of making unwanted sexual advances are making up their stories.

Trump said Slim, as a major New York Times shareholder, is helping bankroll what he called the Times' attempt to help Clinton win the presidential election. The Times published a story from two women accusing Trump of groping them.

"They're not journalists," Trump said of the Times reporters. "They're corporate lobbyists for Carlos Slim and foreign corporations."