Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over shooting, still plans major speech

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will postpone a campaign rally planned for Monday evening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, because of Sunday's Orlando shooting, his campaign said.

But Trump will go ahead with a major speech at St. Anselm's College in Portsmouth scheduled for Monday afternoon, the campaign said in a statement, adding that he would hold a rally in the city in the near future.

"He looks forward to returning to New Hampshire and discussing the serious threats facing all Americans and his solutions for making this country safe again," the statement said.