White House rejects Trump comments on Fed politicizing interest rates
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 3, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday rejected Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s accusations that the Federal Reserve was keeping interest rates low at the request of President Barack Obama’s administration.

“Of course not,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said when asked about the remarks by Trump. “This administration goes to great lengths to ensure that the Federal Reserve” can make monetary policies that are in the best interests of the country and the economy, Earnest said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

