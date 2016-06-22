Media cite Watergate and Manson cases to argue for Trump video release

Lawyers for media outlets including CNN, CBS and the Washington Post on Wednesday pushed back against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's claims that releasing video of him being questioned under oath in a fraud case will prevent him from receiving a fair trial.

Noting the massive press attention surrounding the trials of murderer Charles Manson and the Watergate conspirators, the press organizations argued that many, if not most, potential jurors are untainted by coverage of highly publicized cases.

