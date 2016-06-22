FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Media cite Watergate and Manson cases to argue for Trump video release
#Westlaw News
June 22, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Media cite Watergate and Manson cases to argue for Trump video release

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Lawyers for media outlets including CNN, CBS and the Washington Post on Wednesday pushed back against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's claims that releasing video of him being questioned under oath in a fraud case will prevent him from receiving a fair trial.

Noting the massive press attention surrounding the trials of murderer Charles Manson and the Watergate conspirators, the press organizations argued that many, if not most, potential jurors are untainted by coverage of highly publicized cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28Ovq7p

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
