Lawyer blasts Trump over video release in fraud case
#Westlaw News
June 24, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

Lawyer blasts Trump over video release in fraud case

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A lawyer leading two lawsuits against Donald Trump over his Trump University series of real estate seminars, raised the verbal stakes in a blistering filing on Wednesday, all but calling the Republican presidential candidate a snake.

Jason Forge of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd lambasted Trump in opposition to a motion filed by the candidate last week arguing against release of video excerpts of Trump testifying under oath. Trump’s lawyers claimed making the video’s public would taint the jury pool and prejudice the defense case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28QsKsr

