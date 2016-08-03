Public interest not big enough factor for release of Trump deposition videos - judge

In his ruling on Tuesday keeping under wraps deposition videos of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel said he did not want to contribute to a "media frenzy" that could prejudice potential jurors.

Curiel is overseeing two class actions against Trump and his for-profit Trump University series of real estate seminars. The lawsuits accuse Trump of bilking students who paid as much as $35,000 each to learn his investment strategies. The students claim they learned little and that their instructors, touted as being handpicked by Trump, had few qualifications.

