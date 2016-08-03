FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Public interest not big enough factor for release of Trump deposition videos - judge
August 3, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

Public interest not big enough factor for release of Trump deposition videos - judge

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

In his ruling on Tuesday keeping under wraps deposition videos of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel said he did not want to contribute to a "media frenzy" that could prejudice potential jurors.

Curiel is overseeing two class actions against Trump and his for-profit Trump University series of real estate seminars. The lawsuits accuse Trump of bilking students who paid as much as $35,000 each to learn his investment strategies. The students claim they learned little and that their instructors, touted as being handpicked by Trump, had few qualifications.

