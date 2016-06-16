FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump lawyers step up fight against video testimony release
June 16, 2016 / 7:36 PM / a year ago

Trump lawyers step up fight against video testimony release

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Lawyers for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump are doubling down on their efforts to stop the release of video of him being questioned under oath about his Trump University series of real estate seminars.

In court papers filed on Wednesday, the lawyers argued there was an "acute" need to prevent the "sensationalism" that would result from the videos' release, given Trump's presidential run. They said the "media frenzy" would taint the jury pool if and when the case goes to trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZUsf0w

