Trump lawyers step up fight against video testimony release

Lawyers for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump are doubling down on their efforts to stop the release of video of him being questioned under oath about his Trump University series of real estate seminars.

In court papers filed on Wednesday, the lawyers argued there was an "acute" need to prevent the "sensationalism" that would result from the videos' release, given Trump's presidential run. They said the "media frenzy" would taint the jury pool if and when the case goes to trial.

