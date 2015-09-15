FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter partners with Square Inc to add campaign donation buttons
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Twitter partners with Square Inc to add campaign donation buttons

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has partnered with mobile payments company Square Inc to enable anyone in the United States to make an online donation to a political candidate through a tweet.

Candidates can now register with Square to enable links they can tweet to request donations from supporters, Twitter said in a blog post. Users can then donate by clicking on a “contribute” button on the candidate’s tweet and entering their debit card information.

Republican and Democratic candidates are competing for party nominations to run in the November 2016 presidential election. Republican candidates were scheduled to appear on Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, in the second prime-time debate.

The first Democratic debate is scheduled for Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 13

The first Republican debate, broadcast on Fox News Channel in early August, drew 24 million viewers, more than double the prior record for a presidential primary debate and the most for a non-sports telecast in cable TV history.

Twitter co-founder and interim Chief Executive Jack Dorsey also serves as Square’s chief executive officer. Bloomberg reported last week that Square may file for an initial public offering by the fourth quarter of this year. (Reporting by Meredith Mazzilli; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.