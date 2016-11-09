RPT-White House says committed to implementing Iran deal, climate change agreement

(Repeats to cover snaps)

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Obama administration remains committed to implementing the Paris agreement on climate change and the Iran nuclear deal through its final months, the White House said on Wednesday after the presidential election victory of Republican Donald Trump.

"This administration will be committed to implementing those policies through January 20th, and we will live up to the commitments that we have made in each of those areas as we do so," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

Trump, who strongly criticized the Iran deal and the Paris agreement, will start his four-year term on Jan. 20. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander)