10 months ago
Trump's leadership is vital for world trading system - WTO chief
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 10 months ago

Trump's leadership is vital for world trading system - WTO chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election on Wednesday and said he would support his administration in ensuring trade was a positive force for job creation.

"U.S. leadership in the global economy and the multilateral trading system remains vital," WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo tweeted. "It's clear many feel trade isn't working for them. We must address this and ensure trade delivers the widest benefit to the most people." (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
