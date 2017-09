WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that the purpose of seeking new authorization from Congress to use military force against Islamic State militants would be to “right-size” that authority to address the current threats in the region.

Obama also said the U.S. focus in Syria was not to solve the entire conflict there but isolate the areas where the Islamic State operates. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Peter Cooney)