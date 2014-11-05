FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says tax reform deal could address repatriation issue
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says tax reform deal could address repatriation issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama opened the door on Wednesday to working with Congress on a deal that would pay for infrastructure projects through a corporate tax repatriation holiday.

Asked about Republican plans to approve the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada, Obama said he planned to make a decision on whether to allow the project based on whether it would accelerate climate change.

“I‘m going to let that process play out,” Obama said. “I‘m just going to gather up the facts.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.