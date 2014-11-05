Obama says tax reform deal could address repatriation issue

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama opened the door on Wednesday to working with Congress on a deal that would pay for infrastructure projects through a corporate tax repatriation holiday.

Asked about Republican plans to approve the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada, Obama said he planned to make a decision on whether to allow the project based on whether it would accelerate climate change.

“I‘m going to let that process play out,” Obama said. “I‘m just going to gather up the facts.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)