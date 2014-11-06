FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Obama says tax reform deal could address repatriation issue
November 6, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Obama says tax reform deal could address repatriation issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Clarifies that Obama was referring to tax reform, not a tax holiday, to pay for infrastructure repairs)

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he was open to working with Congress on a deal that would pay for infrastructure projects through a tax reform package.

Asked about Republican plans to approve the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada, Obama said he planned to make a decision on whether to allow the project based on whether it would accelerate climate change.

“I‘m going to let that process play out,” Obama said. “I‘m just going to gather up the facts.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)

