Obama says open to 'responsible' changes to signature health law

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he was open to “responsible” changes to his signature healthcare law that might be proposed by congressional Republicans, but would not accept revisions that undermine the reforms.

Obama said he would not consider removing the “individual mandate” that requires all Americans to have health insurance. He said the requirement was necessary to make sure healthy people purchase insurance. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Peter Cooney)