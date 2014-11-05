FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Californians favor emergency funds ballot measure -media
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Californians favor emergency funds ballot measure -media

Robin Respaut

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - California voters were on track to approve a ballot measure on Tuesday that was designed to strengthen how the state shores up emergency funds, local media reported.

The so-called Rainy Day Fund act requires the state to save surplus revenues to be used during emergencies, budget deficits, or to pay down debt.

With 35 percent of precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State’s office reported that over 70 percent of voters supported the measure. The Los Angeles Times and local television stations projected that the measure would pass.

Credit rating agencies are likely to look favorably on the measure’s passage. Fitch Ratings called Proposition 2, otherwise known as the Rainy Day Budget Stabilization Fund Act, “an important measure for the state” that “could help smooth the volatile tax revenues that have dogged the state budget in recent years.”

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services predicted the proposal would be “a positive credit development,” that would set “aside windfall revenue” for use when state forecasts fall short.

Roughly half of voters favored the rainy day fund measure as of late-October, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. (Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.