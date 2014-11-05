California voters favor $7.5 bln water bond -media

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - California voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond to fund a variety of projects across the drought-parched state, according to projections by local media and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

It was the largest bond proposal before voters in U.S. elections on Tuesday, when Americans decided the fate of nearly $44.7 billion in borrowing and other budget measures.

With 19 percent of votes tallied, nearly 68 percent were in favor of the measure, according to the state’s website. The Sacramento Bee and KPBS radio station reported that the vote would pass, as did the NRDC conservation group. (Reporting by Robin Respaut, additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Ken Wills)