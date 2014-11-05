FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California voters favor $7.5 bln water bond -media
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

California voters favor $7.5 bln water bond -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - California voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond to fund a variety of projects across the drought-parched state, according to projections by local media and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

It was the largest bond proposal before voters in U.S. elections on Tuesday, when Americans decided the fate of nearly $44.7 billion in borrowing and other budget measures.

With 19 percent of votes tallied, nearly 68 percent were in favor of the measure, according to the state’s website. The Sacramento Bee and KPBS radio station reported that the vote would pass, as did the NRDC conservation group. (Reporting by Robin Respaut, additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.