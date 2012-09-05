FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Staff return to U.S. embassy after Brussels bomb scare
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Staff return to U.S. embassy after Brussels bomb scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. diplomatic staff returned to their embassy in Brussels on Wednesday after a brief evacuation caused by the discovery of a suspicious vehicle nearby, a U.S. official said.

Hundreds of U.S. diplomats and staff at the Belgium Defence Ministry were evacuated for around 45 minutes after police discovered a minivan with suspect number plates and protruding wires. After inspection by a bomb squad, the vehicle was declared safe and staff were allowed to return to work.

“The situation is all clear, everyone is back,” a U.S. embassy official said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.