U.S. embassy evacuated in Brussels, police check suspect vehicle
September 5, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. embassy evacuated in Brussels, police check suspect vehicle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Brussels was evacuated on Wednesday while police investigated a suspect vehicle, officials and police said.

“I can confirm we have been evacuated. There was a suspect vehicle,” said Viktor Sidabras, the spokesman for the U.S. mission to the European Union. He said both the mission and the U.S. bilateral embassy to Belgium had been evacuated.

Belgian news agency Belga said police closed several main routes out of the city and sealed off a security zone around the embassy.

