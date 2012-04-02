FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US EPA delays rule on natgas drilling emissions
April 2, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 6 years

US EPA delays rule on natgas drilling emissions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. environment regulator and conservation groups have agreed to a two-week extension on finalizing rules that aim to slash smog-forming emissions from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, operations where natural gas and oil are drilled, an agency spokeswoman said.

The rules, which have now been delayed for the fourth time since September, are now expected to be finished on April 17 instead of April 3.

“The agency requested the additional time to fully address the issues raised in the more than 156,000 public comments we received on the proposed rules,” an Environmental Protection Agency spokeswoman said in a release.

A draft rule issued in July would seek to cut emissions of volatile organic compounds that contribute to smog by nearly 25 percent across the oil and gas industry, and by 95 percent from gas wells using the controversial technique of fracking.

Any rules on fracking emissions could push companies including Chesapeake Energy and Exxon Mobil to invest in pollution control technologies.

The EPA said then that the standards would rely on existing technologies to cut emissions that can also cause cancer, while supporting the expansion of oil and gas production.

