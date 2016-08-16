FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators to unveil final rule on truck emissions limits
August 16, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

U.S. regulators to unveil final rule on truck emissions limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Tuesday will announce final regulations setting fuel efficiency standards on medium- and heavy-duty trucks through 2027 that will cut 1.1 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The rule sets first-ever greenhouse gas emissions limits on heavy-duty combination tractors and requires up to 25 percent lower emissions by 2027 for tractors used with tractor-trailer vehicles, delivery trucks, school buses, and other larger commercial vehicles, and will save $170 billion in fuel costs, the source said. The rule also requires annual increases in efficiency of 2.5 percent from 2021-2027 for heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

