"Mad Men," "Modern Family" among top Emmy nominees

LOS ANGELES, July 19 (Reuters) - Television series drama “Mad Men” and comedy “Modern Family,” last year’s winners in their respective categories, were again among the top nominees for primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday.

Advertising show “Mad Men,” pulled in 17 nominations overall, including best TV drama, to lead the nominees alongside drama “American Horror Story,” also with 17 nods. “Modern Family” scored 14 nominations including best TV comedy to lead other series in that grouping.

The Emmys are the top TV awards in the United States given out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. This year’s Emmy Awards will take place on September 23 and be broadcast on the ABC television network. (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy and Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Vicki Allen)