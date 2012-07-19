FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Mad Men," "Modern Family" among top Emmy nominees
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 19, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

"Mad Men," "Modern Family" among top Emmy nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 19 (Reuters) - Television series drama “Mad Men” and comedy “Modern Family,” last year’s winners in their respective categories, were again among the top nominees for primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday.

Advertising show “Mad Men,” pulled in 17 nominations overall, including best TV drama, to lead the nominees alongside drama “American Horror Story,” also with 17 nods. “Modern Family” scored 14 nominations including best TV comedy to lead other series in that grouping.

The Emmys are the top TV awards in the United States given out by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. This year’s Emmy Awards will take place on September 23 and be broadcast on the ABC television network. (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy and Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.