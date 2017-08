A Senate panel approved the nomination on Thursday of R. Alexander Acosta to lead the U.S. Labor Department, setting up a confirmation vote in the full Senate.

Although Acosta cleared the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on a 12-11 vote with no Democratic support, the Republicans’ 52-seat majority in the Senate virtually guarantees his confirmation.

