Minor league baseball players to pitch their antitrust claims to 9th Circuit

Minor league baseball players will urge a federal appeals court on Tuesday to revive their lawsuit claiming that Major League Baseball and its teams conspired to suppress their wages in violation of antitrust laws.

At oral argument before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the players will argue that the MLB's exemption from antitrust laws created by a trio of U.S. Supreme Court cases does not apply to its scheme to fix minor league players' salaries at artificially low levels.

