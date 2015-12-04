FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospital's delayed response doesn't block union arbitration - 9th Circuit
December 4, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Hospital's delayed response doesn't block union arbitration - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Dec 4 -

A Southern California hospital cannot avoid a union’s bid to arbitrate a grievance over pay cuts by giving the union the silent treatment, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court decision that held that the Service Employees International Union was too late with its 2012 petition to force the Thousand Oaks-based Los Robles Regional Medical Center into arbitration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YNa0tL

