DLA Piper can enforce pre-merger arbitration agreement - Calif. appeals court
December 18, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

DLA Piper can enforce pre-merger arbitration agreement - Calif. appeals court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Dec 18 -

A California appeals court has ruled that DLA Piper can enforce an arbitration agreement in an employment pact that one of its attorneys signed with Gray Cary Ware & Freidenrich nearly five years before the two firms merged.

In a ruling released Wednesday, a three-judge panel of California’s 1st District Court of Appeal also affirmed an arbitrator’s $132,000 award against DLA Piper for breaching the disability-benefit terms in its termination contract with former associate Todd Jenks and denied his bid for a trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PcXUHR

