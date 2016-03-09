Peabody Energy subsidiaries cannot challenge arbitration ruling - 4th Circuit

By Robert Iafolla

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected a bid by subsidiaries of coal giant Peabody Energy Corp to challenge a pro-union arbitration decision in federal court.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the dispute does not belong in federal court under the “complete arbitration rule,” which restricts judicial review to arbitration decisions that are final.

