School waived arbitration rights after extensive litigation - 9th Circuit

A California cosmetology school waived its right to force a proposed wage-and-hour class action into individual arbitration by litigating the case for nearly 17 months before moving to compel arbitration, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the Amarillo College of Hairdressing Inc's delay cost the plaintiffs significant resources and arbitrating the case would require them to relitigate key legal issues that they have already won in court.

