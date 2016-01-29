2nd Circuit enforces Credit Suisse's arbitration agreement in employment pact

Jan 28 -

A group of investment advisors must arbitrate a dispute related to their move from Credit Suisse Group AG to Merrill Lynch before a private arbitrator rather than the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the specific arbitration agreement the advisors signed as part of their employment pacts with Credit Suisse trumps the more general arbitration rule of FINRA, a private, self-regulatory body for the securities industry.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P0V0lA